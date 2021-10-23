FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: ’Jackets Sting Scots

BLYTHE — Palo Verde Valley High ran its Desert League record to a perfect 3-0 with a 50-16 thumping of Vincent Memorial Catholic at Scott Stadium here on Friday, Oct. 22.

The Yellowjackets (7-2 overall) have one game remaining in the DL as they will travel to Pine Valley for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Mountain Empire on Friday, Oct. 29. With a win Palo Verde will be outright champs of the DL.

Vincent Memorial (2-2 in DL, 5-4 overall) sits in third place in the DL, behind Holtville (2-1 in DL, 7-2 overall). Mountain Empire (1-2 in DL, 4-5 overall) is in fourth place in league, followed by Calipatria (0-3 in DL, 2-7 overall) in fifth.

The Scots are done with their league schedule but have the Battle for the Border rivalry game against Calexico still remaining, set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus.

St. Margaret’s Blanks Calipatria, 55-0

CALIPATRIA — St. Margaret’s High of San Juan Capistrano made the long trek to Calipatria and walked away with a 55-0 victory over the Hornets in a nonleague contest at Veteran’s Field here on Friday, Oct. 22.

It’s the fourth consecutive loss for the Hornets after they opened the season winning two of their first five games. Calipatria’s offense has struggled of late, scoring just 13 points in the four straight losses.

The Hornets will close out the season with their DL-finale, the traditional Axe Game against Holtville, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in Calipatria.