EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to lift the local mandate requiring all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings earlier than the county health officer’s recommended date during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Rather than wait until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22 to lift the mandate, as recommended by county Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday, the board instead voted 3-2 to have the mandate lifted at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

The board’s vote followed a motion by District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley to amend the recommended date to lift the mandate and followed a lengthy public comment period during which time several members of the community had urged the board to end the mandate immediately.

Consideration of the local mandate’s status was brought before the board as part of a scheduled three-week review.

During his presentation to the board prior to its vote, Munday had indicated that COVID-related local daily case rate and hospitalization trends had improved in recent weeks to the point that public health officials felt comfortable with recommending the eventual lifting of the indoor mask mandate.

The proposed date of Nov. 22 was selected to allow community members and healthcare providers to prepare for the mandate’s anticipated change, Munday said.

Kelley’s motion was seconded by District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo and was supported by board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley. District 1’s Jesus Eduardo Escobar and District 2’s Luis Plancarte opposed the resolution to have the mandate lifted ahead of the county’s recommended schedule.

The decision does not affect a statewide mandate requiring indoor masking in public schools for students and staff.

“We are aligning with the state’s order. Certain settings will still be required to mask regardless of vaccination status, including schools,” Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo stated in an email.

The story is still developing.

Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday (upper left) appearing at the county Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, had recommended ending the local health order on indoor masking on Nov. 22, but the board voted 3-2 to end the order early, at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

(This story was updated at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26., with a statement from Janette Angulo.)