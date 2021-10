EL CENTRO — The 78th Bell Game between Brawley Union High and Central Union High kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

These storied rivals also faceoff in this final Imperial Valley League contest. The Wildcats (7-2 overall, 3-0 IVL) take on the Spartans (5-4 overall, 3-0 IVL) at Cal Jones Field in El Centro.

Will and Ron call the action for Valley Sports Network in the “Game of the Week.”

VSN GRAPHIC