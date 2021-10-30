IMPERIAL — The Imperial High School football team built a 21-0 halftime lead and cruised in for a 28-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium here on Friday, Oct. 29, in the Johnny Romero Firemen’s Helmet game.

The Tigers (2-2 in the IVL, 6-4 overall) got rushing touchdowns from Devin Meza in the first quarter and Seth Shaw and Christopher Tiernan in the second quarter to build their lead. Jeremiah Naylor added a touchdown in the third quarter for Imperial to build the lead to 28-0.

Southwest (0-4 in IVL, 2-8 overall) got its lone touchdown in the final quarter when quarterback Logan Jungers hit Nate Smith Jr. for 30-yard touchdown pass.

’Jackets Win Desert League Title, 34-21

PINE VALLEY — Palo Verde Valley High wrapped up a perfect Desert League season with a 34-21 victory over Mountain Empire here in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday, Oct. 29.

The victory leaves the Yellowjackets (4-0 in DL, 8-2 overall) on top of the standings ahead of Holtville (3-1 in DL, 8-2 overall) and Vincent Memorial (2-2 in DL, 5-5 overall).

Palo Verde will likely be the top seed in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V playoffs when the playoff bracket is announced.