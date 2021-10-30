en English
San Diego Ballet’s fall performances salute Ritmos Latinos. Screen shot, KPBS via YouTube.
San Diego Ballet Opens New Season Stepping to Ritmos Latinos Outdoors at Liberty Station

San Diego Ballet opens its new season with the first of two weekends of outdoor shows at Liberty Station focusing on Ritmos Latinos.

The three remaining shows, called “Afuera” (outside), are on Sunday, Oct. 31, then resume Nov. 6-7.

The program includes “Que Bonito Amor,” set to a score of Mariachi music, and “Mambomania,” a work by artistic director Javier Velasco.

Tickets for the 2:30 p.m. shows start at $10 for lawn seating. Performances take place at Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road.

The season continues in December as the company stages the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” for just two performances.

The shows, at 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 19, are set for the Magnolia in El Cajon. Tickets start at $45.

Giselle” follows at the Balboa Theatre in May. In Velasco’s staging, the production, postponed due to the pandemic, shifts the locale from Europe to the pueblos and ranchos of Spanish Colonial California.

The tale of a peasant girl whose love for a nobleman sparks tragedy, will take on new life, according to the ballet, when cast through the lens of San Diego’s early history.

(This story first appeared in Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)

