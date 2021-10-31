CROSS COUNTRY: Strahm Takes 2nd at League Meet

SEELEY — Less than two seconds separated Holtville High sophomore Lilly Strahm from first place at the second Imperial Valley League cross country meet at Sunbeam Lake Park near here on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Strahm finished the 3.1-mile race in 20 minutes, 16.8 seconds, just behind Central Union High senior Azucena Hernandez (20:15.3). Southwest High senior Sidney Garcia finished third (20:49.5), followed by Calexico senior Belen Campos in fourth (20:55.0) and Brawley freshman Jayden Cornejo in fifth (21:00.1).

In the boys’ race, Holtville junior Julian Reyna finished in fourth place in 17 minutes, 19.2 seconds. He was 18 seconds off the pace of race winner Archie Olvera (17:01.4), a junior from Brawley. Southwest junior Steven Gomez was second (17:06.8), followed by Imperial junior Daniel Ortega in third (17:18.2), Reyna in fourth and Brawley junior Ryan Garcia in fifth (17:21.2).

In the boys’ team competition, it was Brawley taking first place with 39 points, followed by Central (43), Imperial (67) and Southwest (76). Holtville and Calexico did not have enough runners to compile a team score.

In the girls’ race, it was Imperial winning with 48 points, followed by Calexico (74), Central (81), Brawley (92), Holtville (93) and Southwest (94).

Holtville High sophomore Lilly Strahm runs at the second Imperial Valley League meet of the season at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Oct. 30. Strahm finished second in the girls‘ race. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Girls Top-10 results:

Azucena Hernandez, Central senior (20:15.3)

Lilly Strahm, Holtville sophomore (20:16.8)

Sidney Garcia, Southwest senior (20:49.5)

Belen Campos, Calexico senior (20:55.0)

Jayden Cornejo, Brawley freshman (21:00.1)

Natalie Lopez, Imperial senior (21:01.2)

Briana Gallegos, Calexico senior (21:45.1)

Angelique Graham, Imperial junior (21:46.0)

Elyssa Martinez, Imperial senior (21:48.4)

Julia Monreal, Southwest junior (22:02.7)

Boys Top-10 results:

Archie Olvera, Brawley junior (17:01.4)

Steven Gomez, Southwest junior (17:06.8)

Daniel Ortega, Imperial junior (17:18.2)

Julian Reyna, Holtville junior (17:19.2)

Ryan Garcia, Brawley junior (17:21.2)

Jiovani Martin, Central sophomore (17:28.3)

Jaden Martin, Central sophomore (18:11.7)

Joseph Taylor, Brawley senior (18:22.5)

Dyson Smith, Brawley freshman (18:24.1)

Hector Lopez, Central senior (18:25.4)