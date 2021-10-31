en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
Holtville High senior running back Payton Iten (21) sprints to the corner of the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown against Calipatria during the Axe Game rivalry contest between the Vikings and Hornets at Veterans Field in Calipatria on Thursday, Oct. 28. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Home
Sports
In Sports

FOOTBALL: CIF Releases Football Playoff Pairings

on

SAN DIEGO — The CIF-San Diego Section divisional football playoffs get under way on Friday, Nov. 5, with five Imperial County teams earning a spot in the postseason.

In Division V, Calexico (5-5 overall) is the No. 6-seed and will host 11th-seeded Maranatha Christian High of San Diego (3-7 overall) in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Ward Field in Calexico.

The winner of the Calexico-Maranatha game will move on to the quarterfinals and travel to Holtville to face the third-seeded Vikings at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, at Birger Field. Holtville (8-2 overall) was given a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Also in Division V, Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe (8-2 overall) earned the No. 1-seed and will host the winner of the first-round game between Mountain Empire of Pine Valley and Crawford of San Diego, set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Crawford.

In Division II, Central Union High (5-5 overall) received the No. 10-seed and will travel to Chula Vista to face seventh-seeded Otay Ranch in the opening round at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

In Division III, Brawley Union High (8-2 overall) is the sixth-seed and hosts a first-round matchup against 11th-seeded Westview of San Diego (2-7 overall) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Warne Field in Brawley.

See also

Also in Division III, Imperial (6-4 overall) got the ninth-seed and hits the road to Santee to face eighth-seeded Santana High (7-3 overall) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Calipatria, Southwest and Vincent Memorial Catholic failed to qualify for the postseason.

Previous
Fandom Invades Escondido Over Weekend
Next
San Diego’s City Heights Day of the Dead Celebration Kicks Off Regional Remembrances