PHOTOS: Costumes and Barks Take Over at Annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach

Mary Caraway, 61, of Poway, poses for with her dog, Bailey, for photos during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two were dressed as Alice in Wonderland characters. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
LONG BEACH — More than 450 contestants were registered to be part of the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach, with more than 30 vendors tabling products and hosting a pet adoption fair, said Justin Rudd, who organizes the event.
Filled bodies of contestants and onlookers, both pooches and humans, close to 1,000 people came to see the parade on Sunday, Oct. 31.
“All of us are eager to gather again and be part of a community, and today’s event was just a grand opportunity to commune again, to be with other animal-loving people,” Rudd said.
Judging was based on originality, showmanship, detail of costume and first impression. Several groups won prizes, including $20, gifts cards and a year’s supply of dog food, said Rae Jillian Rivera, Ms. Long Beach and co-facilitator for the event.
The first-place winner was a group of people and a dog with an elaborate shark float titled, “Paws vs. Jaws.”
A group of contestants showcases costumes and a float during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A man and a dog dressed in Lion King-themed costumes showcase during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Contestant No. 9 cradles her pooch during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A witch-dressed woman adjusts a costume piece of her pooch during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Dogs dressed as Zoro wait in line during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Dogs rehydrate before entering the parade during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Dobby, a 3-year-old dog, chases after a ball thrown by her owner, Mallory Lau, during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A small dog wears skeleton-like paint during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Several hundreds of people attended the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A boy sit on a man’s shoulders during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A pink-painted pooch walks on grass during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
Dogs and her human showcases their bee costumes during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A dog is dressed as Cruella during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A small child dressed in a dinosaur costume walks on a lawn during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
An audience watch all costume contestants stroll down a walkway during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A tired dog gazed up to its owner stops in mid-parade, drawing laughter from the audience, during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.
A group of contestants cheer after winning first place during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The theme of their costumes and float was titled “Paws vs. Jaws.” Photo by Crystal Niebla.
(This photo gallery and story by Crystal Niebla first appeared in the Long Beach Post and was made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)