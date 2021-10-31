VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Sweep Hilltop in Quarterfinals

en English
Holtville High senior Orian Anderson (12) attempts a kill against San Ysidro during the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs in Holtville on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Vikings host Foothills Christian High of El Cajon in the Division IV semifinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
HOLTVILLE — The top-seeded Holtville High School volleyball team got its second straight sweep in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs, blanking Hilltop High of San Diego, 3-0, in the quarterfinals here on Friday, Oct. 29.

The win lifts the Vikings (27-5 overall) into the semifinals where they will host Foothills Christian of El Cajon at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The winner will advance to the championship match, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego.

Holtville opened the playoffs with a three-set sweep of San Ysidro on Tuesday, Oct. 26, then followed with a blowout of Hilltop in the quarterfinals, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18, on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Vikings have won 10 straight matches and only lost three sets during the 10-match streak.

Against Hilltop, junior Hope Jesse led the offense with 10 kills, followed by junior Kamryn Walker with eight kills, sophomore Jasmine Garewal with seven and senior Orian Anderson with five.

Defensively, the Vikings got 13 digs in the back row from Anderson, followed by Walker and sophomore Brooke Strahm with 12 each. Junior Sofie Irungaray had 25 assists from her setter position.

Holtville is trying to repeat as Division IV champions after capturing the title in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

