The Southwest High School Orchestra performs Halloween and fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. The student musicians came decked out in Halloween costumes and the video background featured clips from classic fantasy films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ghostbusters,” Harry Potter films, and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” among others. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
EL CENTRO — From Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” to popular selections from ex-Oingo Boing Danny Elfman, the Southwest Orchestra performed Halloween-themed pieces for a rapt audience on Saturday night, Oct. 30.
With a video backdrop featuring clips of spectral classics like “Ghostbusters” and Tim Burton favorites, “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the costumed student musicians (and their director) played pieces as varied as Elfman’s “This is Halloween” to Herbert Eimert’s Fünf Stücke.
The performance was preceded by a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to taking the stage.