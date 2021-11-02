EL CENTRO — From Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” to popular selections from ex-Oingo Boing Danny Elfman, the Southwest Orchestra performed Halloween-themed pieces for a rapt audience on Saturday night, Oct. 30.

With a video backdrop featuring clips of spectral classics like “Ghostbusters” and Tim Burton favorites, “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the costumed student musicians (and their director) played pieces as varied as Elfman’s “This is Halloween” to Herbert Eimert’s Fünf Stücke.

The performance was preceded by a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to taking the stage.

MEGAN JONES PHOTOS/AUDIO AND VIDEO COURTESY OF SAM AND LORI RICE/CALEXICO CHRONICLE AND HOLTVILLE TRIBUNE PRODUCTION

