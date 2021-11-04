San Diego Music Hall of Fame to Induct 6 Artists, Craftsmen, Including Beat Farmers

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame inducts six new members at an Ocean Beach ceremony on Friday, Nov. 5, including the Beat Farmers and two well-known local experts in crafting instruments.

Newbreak Church, 4694 Cape May Ave., hosts the event at 7 p.m.

Inductees include:

The Beat Farmers, formed locally almost 40 years ago. The rockabilly and blues band had a devoted following for several years before drummer and sometime lead singer Country Dick Montana died in 1995.

DJ Carlos Culture, aka Carlos Torres, who for three decades helped bands, promoters and artists in support of the OB music scene and beyond. Could be heard playing reggae Wednesdays at Winston’s in OB or on 94.9’s Reggae Sunday mornings. He died in 2020.

The Deering family, which, five years after Greg Deering joined other enterprising college students at the American Dream Co-Op in 1970 to repair instruments and build banjos, opened the Deering Banjo Company in Spring Valley. Greg partnered with wife Janet on the business.

Kurt Listug and Bob Taylor, who joined in 1974 to buy the small guitar shop where they worked, transforming it into Taylor Guitars in El Cajon. The company, with sales in 60 countries, now employs 1,200 and also has operations in Tecate.

Lisa Sanders, a singer and collaborator who has worked with major artists including Al Green, B.B. King and Bonnie Raitt, while establishing her own label. She’s released seven collections of her soulful country blues sounds, including five on her label, Maya Jade.

Yale Strom, who over more than three decades and 75 research expeditions, has become one of the world’s leading ethnographer-artists of klezmer music and history. He has focused on the post-World War II period.

Sanders, Strom and the Beat Farmers’ Jerry Raney, along with son Nathan, are set to perform, as well as Walt Richards, Rob Deez and Gato Papacitos. Jefferson Jay, founder of the San Diego Musicians Collective, serves as host.

Tickets for the show cost $40.

Past inductees include songwriter Jack Tempchin, singer/songwriter Jason Mraz, jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson and vocalist Eve Selis.

(This story first appeared in Times of San Diego and is made available through the CalMatters Network.)