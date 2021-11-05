Daniel Sohn, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been selected to represent California as a Selective Service System local board member, it was announced in a press release.

The nomination was made by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Sohn’s term, along with that of 58 other nominees to the national board, began Nov. 1.

News of the nomination came in a letter to Sohn from Selective Service System acting director Craig Brown on Oct. 21, the press release states.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity to serve my country and to represent the state of California by Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden,” Sohn stated in the press release. “As someone who was not born in the United States, the law dictates that I cannot be President. I am proud to say that at least I can be appointed by one. I am humbled to be asked to serve at the pleasure of the President as a local board member to the Selective Service System.”

The Selective Service System is an independent agency within the executive branch of the federal government. The director of the Selective Service and its local board members are appointed by the President of the United States. Selective Service is not part of the Department of Defense.

An important component of the Selective Service System is its citizen volunteers who make up the local boards, district and national appeal boards, and the state resource volunteers who help spread awareness about a man’s requirement to register for military service, according to the press release.

Prior to Sohn’s selection as Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO, he served as a city council member in Florida.