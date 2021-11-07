SDSU Drops Hawai’i, 17-10, to Set Up MW Showdown vs. Nevada

San Diego State bounced back on Saturday, Nov. 6 from its first loss of the season last weekend, defeating Hawai’i, 17-10, in Honolulu.

The Aztecs also received good news regarding their chances in the Mountain West, as No. 25 Fresno State, just a week after defeating SDSU, got clobbered by Boise State, 40-14.

That sets up next week’s match-up against Nevada (7-2, 4-1 MW) as key in the conference division race as San Diego State, while 8-1 overall, shares an identical 4-1 MW record. Fresno State, meanwhile, fell to 4-2 in the MW.

SDSU scored first on Saturday, on a Greg Bell 5-yard rush in the 1st quarter. Hawai’i answered after a drive marred by Aztec mistakes, including two penalties and, following a sack, a fumble by quarterback Lucas Johnson.

SDSU takes the lead back on a 13-yard rush by holder @jackbrowning131 on a fake field goal.#BeatUH | #Win22 pic.twitter.com/5SIEByRFQu — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) November 7, 2021

One play later, the Rainbow Warriors tied it up on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to Calvin Turner.

San Diego State took back the lead in the 2nd quarter on a trick play, as holder Jack Browning, set up for a field goal, grabbed the ball and rushed 13 yards to the outside, to make it 14-7.

After a scoreless 3rd quarter, Matt Araiza hit a 39-yard field goal to add to SDSU’s lead. In the end, Hawai’i had a chance, driving to SDSU’s 18-yard line. They couldn’t line up in time to get off another play though, and the clock ran down.

The Aztecs return Nov. 13 for the homecoming game against Nevada, in Carson, their temporary home during Mission Valley stadium construction.

(This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)