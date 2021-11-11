Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Nov. 3-Nov. 8

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 8. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

6:16 a.m.: A resident of Barbara Worth Country Club near Holtville called deputies to report that their son was causing a disturbance at the residence. The son then took the phone and told dispatchers that he was upset that he woke up to find that people were using his drugs all night, then disconnected the line.

10:46 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle overturned into a ditch near the intersection of Sinclair Road and Highway 111. Dispatch was advised that the vehicle was leaking fuel and that the driver was out of the vehicle but covered in blood.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

11:46 a.m.: Imperial County Behavioral Health employees reported that a patient called their office requesting to be seen and threatened to “go shoot everyone” at the office.

2:15 p.m.: Deputies responded to a head-on collision near Ocotillo with one of the subjects involved possibly deceased at the scene and another subject alive but bleeding.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

3:36 p.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report that a Hispanic male at Holt Park was yelling at children and other subjects saying that he was going to kill them.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

6:15 a.m.: Deputies received a tip via text message about a possible methamphetamine deal in progress at Slab City. The reporting party provided a vehicle description and the exact location of the alleged drug deal.

2:18 p.m.: Deputies responded to Jack in the Box in Salton City for reports of a verbal altercation between two customers. One subject threatened to kill the other before leaving southbound on Highway 86 in a blue Dodge Ram.

4:56 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a rollover accident involving a sand rail at Oldsmobile Hill at the Glamis sand dunes. Three patients were reported to be conscious and breathing.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

9:56 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of three shots being fired from a black SUV in the area of Jasper Road and Austin Road outside of Heber.

4:12 p.m.: Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in the area of Second Avenue and Winterhaven Drive in Winterhaven who reported that her son had tried to choke her with a belt while she was driving. The line disconnected as dispatchers were trying to gather more information.

11:43 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a trailer fire near Salvation Mountain outside of Niland. The trailer was reportedly home to two elderly residents, but the reporting party didn’t know if anybody was inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

MONDAY, NOV. 8

9:15 a.m.: Some 500 sprinklers and a trailer were reported stolen during the night from a property near the intersection of Worthington Road and Gutherie Road.

10:05 a.m.: A Razr ATV, A Honda ATV and tools were reported stolen from a garage at a home on Haven Place in Salton City.

2:57 p.m.: A man reported that he’d been carjacked at gunpoint by three Hispanic males at the Ocotillo Chevron station the previous week. The caller reported that the carjackers had threatened to hurt his family if he called the police.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Office Substation

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

6:13 a.m.: A toolbox was reported stolen from a storage shed at a residence on Circle Drive.

8:35 a.m.: Various items were reported stolen from a backyard/storage shed at a residence on Circle Drive.

11:58 p.m.: Two vehicles were reportedly egged on Brentwood Avenue. The victim requested extra patrol checks of the area.

2:37 a.m.: A driver in a silver Nissan Altima reportedly ran into a parked car on East Eighth Street. The owner of the parked car called deputies after discovering that the driver of the Altima didn’t have any identification.

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

9:57 a.m.: A Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans reportedly left the Family Dollar store on Fifth Street without paying for his items.