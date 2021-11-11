RILEY BROWN AND MIABELLA ADAME PHOTOS

CALEXICO — As is their annual tradition, the Calexico Baja Runners, the American Legion Goree-Lake Post 90, and others gathered at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico to plant miniature United States flags and hold a Veterans Day service on Nov. 11, 2021.

The Goree-Lake post veterans fired off a 21-gun rifle salute and the Calexico Police Explorers Color Guard presented colors, before the American flag was raised on the cemetery’s flagpole.

Speakers included Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church’s Father Javier Sosa, Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo, Imperial County Undersheriff Fred Miramontes, and Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno.

Riley Brown and Miabella Adame, both 16 years old, are juniors at Southwest High School in El Centro.

Calexico Baja Runners, the American Legion Goree-Lake Post 90 and others held Veterans Day services at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico on Thursday, Nov. 11. | MIABELLA ADAME PHOTO

Calexico Baja Runners, the American Legion Goree-Lake Post 90 and others held Veterans Day services at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico on Thursday, Nov. 11. | RILEY BROWN PHOTO