SDSU-IV Student Named to Aztec Homecoming Court

CALEXICO — Karla Lora-Acosta, a San Diego State University-Imperial Valley student, has been selected to be on the Aztecs homecoming court during the football in Carson on Saturday night, Nov. 13.

Karla Lora-Acosta, a senior liberal studies student at SDSU-Imperial Valley, will be one of 10 students on the homecoming court that will reign at the Aztecs’ homecoming game set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when SDSU hosts Nevada at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The homecoming royals are announced at halftime.

SDSU homecoming court members are selected by a team of faculty, staff and alumni based on the individual’s leadership, school spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement to the university, according to a press release from SDSU-IV.

“As far as I understand, she (Lora-Acosta) is the first from SDSU-Imperial Valley selected for the homecoming court. And she is a great one. She represents the campus well,” said Henry Villegas, Imperial Valley campus interim dean of student affairs, in the press release.

Lora-Acosta is an SDSU-Imperial Valley Associated Students senator. She also is president of the Aztec Dance Club.

It appears Lora-Acosta’s selection was announced on Oct. 27, along with the rest of the court. SDSU-IV’s press release went out Friday afternoon, Nov. 12.

The rest of the 2021 homecoming court is Alexia (“Lex-o”) Oduro, Meghan Mahoney, Jacqueline Banal, Jenna Meyer, Jacinda Molina, Setareh Sterling, Margot Ermer, Orlando Ochoa, and Brenda Drew.