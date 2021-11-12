en English
Karla Lora-Acosta, a San Diego State University-Imperial Valley student, has been selected to be on the Aztecs homecoming court during the football in Carson on Saturday night, Nov. 13. | COURTESY PHOTO
SDSU-IV Student Named to Aztec Homecoming Court

Karla Lora-Acosta Will Be Among 10 Royals Announced at Carson Home Game on Saturday Night, Nov. 13

CALEXICO — Karla Lora-Acosta, a San Diego State University-Imperial Valley student, has been selected to be on the Aztecs homecoming court during the football in Carson on Saturday night, Nov. 13.

Karla Lora-Acosta, a senior liberal studies student at SDSU-Imperial Valley, will be one of 10 students on the homecoming court that will reign at the Aztecs’ homecoming game set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when SDSU hosts Nevada at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The homecoming royals are announced at halftime.

SDSU homecoming court members are selected by a team of faculty, staff and alumni based on the individual’s leadership, school spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement to the university, according to a press release from SDSU-IV.

“As far as I understand, she (Lora-Acosta) is the first from SDSU-Imperial Valley selected for the homecoming court. And she is a great one. She represents the campus well,” said Henry Villegas, Imperial Valley campus interim dean of student affairs, in the press release. 

Lora-Acosta is an SDSU-Imperial Valley Associated Students senator. She also is president of the Aztec Dance Club.

It appears Lora-Acosta’s selection was announced on Oct. 27, along with the rest of the court. SDSU-IV’s press release went out Friday afternoon, Nov. 12.

The rest of the 2021 homecoming court is Alexia (“Lex-o”) Oduro, Meghan Mahoney, Jacqueline Banal, Jenna Meyer, Jacinda Molina, Setareh Sterling, Margot Ermer, Orlando Ochoa, and Brenda Drew.

Eight of the female members of the Aztec homecoming court are shown in this Oct. 27 photo posted to the San Diego State University Associated Students Facebook page. Missing are two of the female court members, including Calexico campus’ Karla Lora-Acosta. | COURTESY PHOTO
