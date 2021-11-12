EL CENTRO — Two people were injured in an apartment fire in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue that left seven individuals displaced in the early-morning hours of Friday, Nov. 12, according to authorities.

Both injured residents sustained smoke inhalation and one individual also had second-degree burns, according to interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña. They transported themselves to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley for treatment, an El Centro Fire Department press release stated.

El Centro fire crews were dispatched to a single-story apartment complex at 632 W. Commercial Ave. about 2:40 a.m. to reports of a possible structure fire, and upon arrival found smoke coming from the dwelling, a press release stated. A second-alarm was called for mutual aid.

“Firefighters coordinated a fire attack keeping the fire confined to the apartment unit involved preventing the spread of fire into three other apartments. The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of the arrival,” according to the report. “Firefighters remained on the scene for over three hours, looking for hidden signs of fire in the building.”

The fire appears to be accidental in nature and was confined to a “room and contents,” the press release states, but no information is given regarding a point of origin or cause.

The seven displaced residents of the four-unit complex were being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Assisting El Centro fire were crews from Holtville, Calexico, the city of Imperial, and the Imperial County fire departments. El Centro stated it had 20 individuals assigned to the fire response and three engine companies. All crews left the scene around 5:35 a.m.

No fire personnel were injured.