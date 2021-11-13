FOOTBALL: Last-Minute TD Ends Wildcats’ Season

SAN DIEGO — Santa Fe Christian High of Solana Beach scored the game-winning touchdown with a minute left to beat sixth-seeded Brawley Union, 38-35, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III quarterfinals at Torrey Pines High here on Friday, Nov. 12.

The Wildcats (9-3 overall) trailed 31-21 late in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez delivered a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Porras and then hit Porras for a 65-yard touchdown with two minutes left to give Brawley a 35-31 lead.

The lead didn’t last long as third-seeded Santa Fe Christian (10-0 overall) won the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Brawley led 14-13 after the first quarter thanks to an Isaiah Young touchdown run and a Gutierrez-to-Porras touchdown strike. Gutierrez had a touchdown run in the second quarter and the Wildcats held a 21-19 halftime lead.

The Eagles will now move on to the Division III semifinals and a date with second-seeded Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, in Chula Vista.

Spartans Eliminated by Scripps Ranch, 27-7

SAN DIEGO — Central Union High couldn’t get its offense in gear and lost to Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 27-7, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals here on Friday, Nov. 12.

The 10th-seeded Spartans (6-6 overall) fell behind 27-0 before getting a fourth-quarter touchdown. Central trailed second-seeded Scripps Ranch 7-0 at halftime and 20-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Central’s only score came with less than a minute left in the game when junior quarterback Damien Rodriguez hit Charlie Sullivan for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Scripps Ranch (9-1 overall) will now host sixth-seeded Rancho Bernardo in the Division II semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. Rancho Bernardo upsed third-seeded Poway, 17-14, in Poway on Friday, Nov. 12.

Palo Verde Advances to Semifinals

BLYTHE — Palo Verde Valley High defeated Crawford High of San Diego, 36-14, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V quarterfinals at Scott Stadium here on Friday, Nov. 12.

The top-seeded Yellowjackets now move on to face fourth-seeded Fallbrook, a 49-0 winner over San Ysidro, in the Division V semifinals on Friday, Nov. 19, in Blythe.

The other semifinal has sixth-seeded Calexico traveling to take on second-seeded Mission Bay of San Diego at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in San Diego.