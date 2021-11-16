IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

3:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Heber Avenue in Heber after receiving reports of a domestic dispute involving a female subject with a machete chasing a male subject.

7:16 p.m.: A resident of Sixth Street in Heber reported that two small dogs he found inside his residence were trying to bite him. The caller advised that he didn’t know how the dogs got into his home.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

7:35 a.m.: Bloom to Box Crop Care Inc., near Brawley, reported the theft of 80 gallons of diesel from the business.

1:41 p.m.: Deputies responded to Niland for reports of a suicidal subject with a knife.

11:45 p.m.: A resident in Salton City called deputies to report seeing movement in the bushes on the side of his house while taking out the trash. Deputies checked the area and discovered that the movement was a piece of styrofoam hitting against the wall.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

8:58 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Salton City area for reports of an off-road accident involving a 60-year-old male who was unconscious and barely breathing with injuries to his face and possible broken legs.

11:33 a.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies for traffic control after a semi truck was involved in a roll-over accident and leaked hydraulic fluid onto the roadway.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

7:52 a.m.: Cecile Booth was cited for driving 79 mph on Interstate 8 at Winterhaven Road. Booth told deputies that she was speeding because she was on her way to visit her husband in jail and was running late.

10:38 a.m.: Deputies were called to the Chevron station on Sidewinder Road in Winterhaven after a woman who had been panhandling in the area refused to leave the store. The subject was described as a Hispanic woman with a face tattoo wearing a black vest and black pants, carrying a banjo with a knife hanging off her hip.

4:23 p.m.: Deputies responded to Senator’s Wash in Winterhaven for reports of a boating accident involving three jetskis colliding with a boat. One patient reported pain to his hands, shoulder and chest and was bleeding from his hand.

1:32 a.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report that his girlfriend and her family had forcibly taken him to Mexicali at gunpoint and left him there in August of 2020.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

2:05 p.m.: Deputies responded to South Marina Drive in Salton City for reports of a male subject masturbating near the outdoor seating area of the Chevron station. The man was described as having a beard and wearing a green shirt and green and brown shorts.