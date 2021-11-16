BRAWLEY — The big money winner at the weekend’s Cattle Call Rodeo and “all-around cowboy” was Michael Bates Jr. of Mexican Springs, New Mexico, who earned $3,396 in tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

A total of $89,617 was paid out during the rodeo events at Cattle Call Arena on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14.

Top Event Finishers Were:

Clayton Biglow of Clements, California, in bareback riding, with 87 points, on Flying U Rodeo’s Misplaced Insanity, $2,380;

Michael Bates Jr. of Mexican Springs, in steer wrestling, with 4.4 seconds, $2,357;

Tanner Baldwin of Vail, Arizona, and Seth Hall of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in team roping, with 5.2 seconds, $2,170 each;

Cash Wilson of Wall, South Dakota, in saddle-bronc riding, 1.84 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Wicked Game, $2,888;

Chance Thiessen of Elk City, Oklahoma, in tie-down roping, with 9.7 seconds, $2,822;

Lynette Clyde of Heber, Utah, in barrel racing, with 17.06 seconds, $2,867; and

Bubba Greig of Estherville, Iowa, in bull riding, with 85.5 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Logun’s Legacy, $3,017.

Toby Collins of Stephenville, Texas, took second place in bullriding with 84 points and won $2,313 during the Cattle Call Rodeo in Brawley over the weekend. Collins is shown during a ride on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, in Cattle Call Arena. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Remaining Results for Brawley

Bareback riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 87 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Misplaced Insanity, $2,380; 2. Trenten Montero, 84, $1,825; 3. R.C. Landingham, 83, $1,349; 4. Anthony Thomas, 81, $873; 5. Colton Clemens, 77, $555; 6. Lucas Samaniego, 73, $397; 7. Wyatt Denny, 44, $317; no other qualified rides.

An unidentified steer-wrestling team is shown in action during the Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13 matinee of the Cattle Call Rodeo in Brawley. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Steer wrestling: 1. Michael Bates Jr., 4.4 seconds, $2,357; 2. Taz Olson, 4.9, $2,049; 3. (tie) Billy Bugenig, Bubba Boots and Mike McGinn, 5.0, $1,434 each; 6. (tie) Tucker Allen and Dirk Tavenner, 5.2, $666 each; 8. Dalton Massey, 5.3, $205.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Baldwin/Seth Hall, 5.2 seconds, $2,170 each; 2. Dan Williams Jr./Stoney Boy Joseph IV, 5.3, $1,887; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 5.5, $1,604; 4. Tyler Waters/Tyler McKnight, 5.6, $1,321; 5. Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.9, $1,038; 6. Josh Siggins/Bruce Reidhead, 6.1, $755; 7. Blake Hirdes/Dalton Pearce, 6.3, $472; 8. (tie) Jesse McNett/Kolt Campbell and Orrin Ellis/Stacy Cornet, 6.5, $94 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cash Wilson, 84 points on Flying U Rodeo’s Wicked Game, $2,888; 2. Kade Bruno, 82, $2,214; 3. Damian Brennan, 79.5, $1,636; 4. Leon Fountain, 79, $1,059; 5. Jesse James Kirby, 78, $674; 6. Clayson Hutchings, 75.5, $481; 7. Wade Brown, 74, $385; 8. (tie) Houston Brown and Jacob Kammerer, 69, $144 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Chance Thiessen, 9.7 seconds, $2,822; 2. (tie) King Pickett and Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.9, $2,376 each; 4. Westyn Hughes, 11.2, $1,931; 5. Thomas Conway, 11.5, $1,634; 6. Colton Farquer, 11.7, $1,337; 7. Michael Bates Jr., 12.1, $1,040; 8. (tie) Seth Hall and J. Cody Jones, 12.2, $594 each; 10. Jason Andersen, 12.9, $149.

Barrel racing: 1. Lynette Clyde, 17.06 seconds, $2,867; 2. Abby Phillips, 17.17, $2,437; 3. (tie) Tonia Forsberg and Sharon Harrell, 17.27, $1,864 each; 5. Leia Pluemer, 17.29, $1,434; 6. (tie) Cierra Erickson, Sonya Dodginghorse, Cheyenne Hattesen and Nellie Miller, 17.30, $699 each; 10. Karla Sanchez, 17.32, $430; 11. Kay Cochran, 17.35, $358; 12. Tarryn Lee, 17.60, $287.

Bull riding: 1. Bubba Greig, 85.5 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Logun’s Legacy, $3,017; 2. Toby Collins, 84, $2,313; 3. Parker McCown, 81.5, $1,710; 4. (tie) Cody Russell, Garrett Smith and Emiliano Garcia, 81, $771 each; 7. Brody Yeary, 80, $402; 8. (tie) Wade Berg and Jordan Spears, 78, $151 each.

Livestock was provided by Rosser Rodeo and the Rosser family’s Flying U Rodeo of Marysville, California.

The Call Call Rodeo, which is a sanctioned event, is part of the circuit that will culminate in the seaon’s 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas from December 2-11, where the total payout will be $9,174,917.