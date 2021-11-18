Half Ton of Meth Seized at Calexico East

CALEXICO — Nearly a half ton of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million, was found concealed inside the walls of a trailer at the Calexico East Port of Entry commercial facility.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made the discovery about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, when after an initial inspection of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer that entered the cargo facility, an officer referred the driver of the tractor-trailer over to a dock for further examination.

An imaging system at the port used to screen the tractor-trailer observed anomalies within the front wall of the trailer, according to CBP. A canine team screened the trailer and a drug-detector dog alerted to possible drugs. Officers then discovered wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside the front wall of the trailer.

A total of 30 packages of meth weighing 866.5 pounds were removed by. A total estimated street was determined to be $1,559,700.

The driver, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen and resident of Mexicali, was arrested for the alleged narcotic-smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor, and trailer.