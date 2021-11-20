Aztecs Survive Dry Spell with Late Touchdown Against UNLV to Win 28-20

San Diego State’s offense, after a quiet half, secured a 28-20 win over UNLV late on Friday, Nov. 19, and the defense sealed it with an interception.

The Aztecs built a 21-10 advantage by halftime, but UNLV (2-9, 2-5, MW) pushed back hard in the 3rd quarter, cutting the lead to one, before Lucas Johnson connected with his favored target of the night, Jesse Matthews, for SDSU’s only score in the second half.

Seyddrick Lakalaka then intercepted a pass from Justin Rogers to put the ball back into the Aztecs’ hands.

After an early field goal by the Rebels, Andrew Aleki put San Diego State on the board with a touchdown following an interception by quarterback Cameron Friel.

The Aztecs scored added two more touchdowns in the 2nd quarter, on Johnson passes to Matthews – 4 yards and 24 yards each.

But the Rebels frustrated San Diego State’s offense for most of the second half, and Justin Rogers, subbing for an injured Friel, presented a major challenge for the Aztec defense.

Nevada (7-4, 4-3 MW) also provided SDSU with an opening in the Mountain West race Friday, falling to Air Force in triple overtime, 41-39.

So SDSU (10-1, 6-1) remains in the driver’s seat in the conference’s West division race, withFresno State (8-3, 5-2) just behind, in advance of the Dec. 4 MW championship game.

The Aztecs close out the regular season in a 9 a.m. home game Friday, Nov. 27, against Boise State. SDSU continues to play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the team’s temporary home during Mission Valley stadium construction.

Boise State (6-4, 4-2 MW) plays New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 20.

