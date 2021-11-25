Happy Thanksgiving to All

Thanksgiving is upon us, considered a time for family and friends to give thanks for health, happiness, love, or whatever is on their mind.

Proclaimed a national holiday in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln at the height of the Civil War, today Thanksgiving is often an occasion that seems more synonymous with the food served than the root sentiment.

Alas, Imperial Valley residents provided a reminder what is at the heart of holiday, namely, what they are most thankful for.

Ozzie Sanchez

“Right now my whole family is fine, none of them are sick, and I’m thankful that we are finally meeting again at my grandma’s house for this Thanksgiving.”

Ozzie Sanchez, Calexico

Olivia Mayoral

“I’m thankful for my family, and for their help in helping me with my house.”

Olivia Mayoral, Imperial

Joe Lopez

“That everyone in my family is immune, they’re good and that’s what I’m thankful for Thanksgiving.”

Joe Lopez, Brawley

Valerie Cornejo

“I’m thankful for my health and my family and enjoying with weather.”

Valerie Cornejo, Imperial

Victoria Bubley

“I’m thankful for my mother, that she’s still with us. She’s 69!”

Victoria Bubley, El Centro

Sami Nelson

“I’m thankful for health, and I’m praying for peace and that everyone will come together.”

Sami Nelson, Yuma

Freddie Chin

“I’m thankful my family is healthy and that they are here with me.”

Freddie Chin, Calexico

Leslie Ruiz

“I’m thankful for my family and everybody being here, we cherish our time together. This Thanksgiving will be special because we are all getting together as siblings and family.”

Leslie Ruiz, Brawley