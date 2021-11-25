EL CENTRO — Anndrea Muscato wasn’t going to celebrate Thanksgiving this year because she and her family were living out of their truck.

Yet she was among those scores of locals who felt thankful for some help from the Salvation Army El Centro Corps on Wednesday, Nov. 24., after its annual Thanksgiving meal and food distribution.

Cesar Robles felt the same.

“I’m just thankful,” he said after riding his bicycle to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, where Majors Saul and Jessica Doria hosted the event.

For the second year, the Salvation Army staged its Thanksgiving feast distribution in a drive-thru format, where a family was provided a single bag with multiple turkey dinners with all the fixings. Basic food items and even some Christmas décor was handed out as well.

Although the event was mostly drive-through, people without vehicles could come on foot and receive a hot lunch.