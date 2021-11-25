en English
Anndrea Muscato said she and her family weren’t going to have Thanksgiving because they’re living out of their truck, but after the Salvation Army provided her with meals and food items on Wednesday, Nov. 24, they will. Muscato received the items during the Salvation Army’s annual meal distribution at its Thrift Store on First Street in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
PHOTOS: Salvation Army Serves Hot Meals, Warm Smiles

Recipients Express Gratitude for El Centro Food Distribution

EL CENTRO — Anndrea Muscato wasn’t going to celebrate Thanksgiving this year because she and her family were living out of their truck.

Yet she was among those scores of locals who felt thankful for some help from the Salvation Army El Centro Corps on Wednesday, Nov. 24., after its annual Thanksgiving meal and food distribution.

Cesar Robles felt the same. 

“I’m just thankful,” he said after riding his bicycle to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, where Majors Saul and Jessica Doria hosted the event.

For the second year, the Salvation Army staged its Thanksgiving feast distribution in a drive-thru format, where a family was provided a single bag with multiple turkey dinners with all the fixings. Basic food items and even some Christmas décor was handed out as well.

Although the event was mostly drive-through, people without vehicles could come on foot and receive a hot lunch.

  • Cesar Robles, who rode up on his bicycle, said he was thankful to receive a hot meal during the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Salvation Army El Centro Corps Maj. Saul Doria and his wife, Maj. Jessica Doria, prepare to hand out turkey dinner plates from the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Fourth Street on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It was one bag with multiple meals per family and multiple families could be in each vehicle. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Salvation Army staffer Vanessa Young passes bread and cookies in addition to a bag of turkey dinners to a motorist during the Army’s annual Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday, Nov. 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Volunteer Kraig Rollins waits for vehicles to pull up during the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving meal distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • William Archer eat a turkey dinner he received during the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal and food distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the army’s Thrift Store on Fourth Street in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • In addition to turkey dinners, volunteer Jodi Rollins hands out Christmas decorations during the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Vanessa Young (from left), Natalie Doria, and Salvation Army El Centro Corps Maj. Jessica Doria hand out food items during the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 24. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
