The winners of the Imperial County Film Commission’s virtual comedy film festival have been announced and all the entries are now streaming.

The comedy festival, the fourth virtual film fest in a series, focused on the laughs and smiles generated by the comedy genre. Eleven entries were received, accepted for adjudication.

The winners are:

First place: “Invasion of the Disco Loving Robots From Planet X” directed by Lomai

Second place: “Pulp Friction” directed by Tony Olmos and Mark Atkinson

Third place: “The Power Agent” directed by Mark Atkinson

The public is encouraged to view the festival entries through Monday, Nov. 29, at the Film Commission’s website. Viewing is free.

The next virtual film festival will be “Filmmakers Choice.” We encourage filmmakers to create in the genre of filmmaking that they are most comfortable with. Films may be submitted from any genre, including animation and music videos. Winners will be chosen based on technical and storytelling merits.

Deadline for entry is Jan. 8, 2022. All films/videos and applications must be submitted electronically through Dropbox, WeTransfer, Google Drive or Vimeo (with download link enabled) or emailed to ImperialValleyFF@gmail.com. Please visit FilmImperialCounty.com or our Facebook page for details, entry forms and rules.