IV LGBT Resource Center Feeds Community

EL CENTRO — Staff, board members and volunteers with the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center plated about 300 Thanksgiving meals, 200 of which were served by Thursday afternoon, Nov. 25.

The IV LGBT Resource Center served a drive-thru-style dinner for members of the LGBTQ+ community, the unhoused and low-income individuals and families from the Eagles Lodge in the 600 block of West State Street in El Centro.

People also come up on bike and on foot and ate at a designated seating area.

The remaining dinners were to be distributed later that afternoon and evening to unhoused individuals in El Centro, Brawley and Calipatria, according to center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz.