Adriana Tanory, chief financial officer for the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, holds up a sign directing motorists to the drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner served by the center staff and volunteers from the Eagles Lodge on State Street in El Centro on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
IV LGBT Resource Center Feeds Community

Thanksgiving Meals Were Served to LGBTQ+, Unhoused, and Low-Income Individuals

EL CENTRO — Staff, board members and volunteers with the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center plated about 300 Thanksgiving meals, 200 of which were served by Thursday afternoon, Nov. 25.

The IV LGBT Resource Center served a drive-thru-style dinner for members of the LGBTQ+ community, the unhoused and low-income individuals and families from the Eagles Lodge in the 600 block of West State Street in El Centro.

People also come up on bike and on foot and ate at a designated seating area.

The remaining dinners were to be distributed later that afternoon and evening to unhoused individuals in El Centro, Brawley and Calipatria, according to center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz.

  • Luna De La Morte gives back to the community during the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25. They are a staff member at the center working in community outreach but also volunteering their time. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Volunteer Daniela Sandoval prepars trays of food during the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25., at the Eagles Lodge in El Centro. Sandoval said she likes to help out with her community. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Catie Heaps (green shirt) gets basic demographic information from an individual who came by the Eagles Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 25 for a free Thanksgiving meal provided by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Monserrat Hernandez adds turkey to the dinner trays being assembled as part of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center’s drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25., at the Eagles Lodge in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
