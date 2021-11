HOLTVILLE — Turning Point Ministries plated and served its annual Thanksgiving dinner to the Holtville community on Thursday, Nov. 25, serving about 250 meals.

Turning Point Ministries Pastor Norman Chandler (right), Bill Thornburg, and John Hannon slice turkey for the Turning Point Ministries Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Pedro and Hilda Quintanilla, serve pie during the Turning Point Ministries Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 25. Each year there are 100 pies and they explained that they all get eaten. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Prior to serving dinners, Pastor Norman Chandler (center, black shirt) blesses the Turning Point Ministries Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Helen Layton and Kelsey Ellis preparing the stuffing for the Turning Point Ministries Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 25. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO