Imperial County Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Healthy Aging Virtual Education 2021-2022 Series the second Wednesday of every month, to provide information about services offered to older adults (age 60-plus) in Imperial County and other interesting topics. Presentations are at 10 a.m. in English and 11 a.m. in Spanish via Zoom.

The purpose of the series is to provide seniors, their caregivers, and the community with information on services offered by the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging and other local agencies as well as educate them on topics related to aging, topics include nutrition, Alzheimer’s, caregiving, transportation, and so much more.

The next Healthy Virtual Education workshop will take place on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. in English and 11 a.m. in Spanish. The topic is transportation services offered by the Imperial County Transportation Commission.

The ZOOM Meeting information is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81850385916?pwd=aU41amxBSWxZRWdENTB3N1BYLytOdz09

Phone Number: 669.900.6833

Meeting ID: 818 5038 5916

Passcode: 488731

For more information and/or to request the series flyer, please contact the AAA at 442-265-7033 or visit our website at www.aaa24.org.

The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of services for seniors, age 60 or older, and/or their caregivers throughout the county. These services include home delivered meals, congregate meals, respite care, legal advice, information & assistance, and much more. If you need additional information regarding any of the services provided by our agency, please contact our office by calling 442-265-7033 or toll-free at 800-510-2020.