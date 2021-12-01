en English
Holtville High School junior Angel Perez (21) takes a shot during the Vikings’ season-opening win over Calipatria in Holtville on Tuesday, Nov. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings Open with Win Over Hornets

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 52-38 victory over Calipatria here on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

After a sluggish first quarter that saw the Vikings behind 10-7, they were able to grab the lead in the second quarter and open a 21-14 halftime lead. Holtville slowly pulled away in the second half, opening up the lead to 35-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Junior Angel Perez led the way for the Vikings with 22 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Senior Roger Rolfe had 10 points for Holtville, including three-of-four from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Vikings is a trip to Blythe on Tuesday, Dec. 7, where they will face Palo Verde Valley High with tip slated for 7 p.m.

Holtville High School senior Roger Rolfe goes up for a layup during the Vikings’ nonleague victory over Calipatria in Holtville on Tuesday, Nov. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
