Feeding Those Who Feed The Nation

James Barber (right) said he just wanted to help out. He hands out plates filled with tamales, frijoles, and pan dulce to the field workers who were being honored on Friday morning, Dec. 3, during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Alexis Noriega hands out Starbucks coffee she says she likes sharing with the community. Starbucks staff and coffee for more than 400 farmworkers during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Friday morning, Dec. 3 in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Daisy Pulido with Nova Diagnostics Lab administers at COVID test on a field laborer during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Friday morning, Dec. 3 in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Julia Fernandez of Comite Civico Del Valle and Salud Sin Fronteras hands out bags of face masks, hand sanitizer and information on workers’ rights to the more than 400 farmworkers who were honored during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Friday morning, Dec. 3 in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Lupe Quintero (right) with California Rural Legal Assistance hands out bags to farmworkers so they can collect items from various booths on Friday, Dec. 3. CRLA has been a part of the Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico for all 42 years. Quintero was honored for her work with CRLA at the event. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Fernanda Funes (left) came out to the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast in Calexico on Friday morning, Dec. 3, to give recognition for their hard work. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Jessica Espinoza (left) with the Imperial Valley Food Bank gives out information about the services the Food Bank offers during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Friday morning, Dec. 3 in Calexico. She says it’s an honor to give back to the farmworkers. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno welcomes the volunteers, organizations, government officials, and most important, the more than 400 farmworkers who were honored during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Friday morning, Dec. 3 in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

A line of field laborers makes its way through various booths and to get their breakfast of tamales, beans, pan dulce and coffee during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast on Heber Avenue in Calexico early Friday morning, Dec. 3. More than 400 farmworkers were served and provided bags with health information and items. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

CALEXICO — Dozens of volunteers and organizations turned out in the wee hours of the morning to pay their respects to more than 400 of the men and women who toil in the fields harvesting the produce that feeds a nation during the winter months.

What’s more, a woman who has been central to representing the legal needs of the farmworker and migrant communities in the Imperial Valley for more than a century, was also paid tribute in a surprise dedication to her efforts.

Both happened under the cover of darkness on Friday morning, Dec. 3, from 1 to 5 a.m. during the 42nd annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast put on by the Farmworker Services Coalition of Imperial County, the state Employment Development Department, the Center for Employment Training, the city of Calexico and the Mexican consulate.

Organizations as varied as Planned Parenthood to MANA de Imperial Valley and Salud Sin Fronteras/Comite Civico Del Valle helped fill more than 3,000 tote bags with various items while volunteers and others nourished the 400-plus farmworkers with meals of tamales, beans, pan dulce, drinks and Starbucks coffee before their day in the fields.

A combination of items related to health and services were provided by the agencies. For example, Planned Parenthood distributed more than 2,500 condoms while Comite Civico and Salud Sin Fronteras distributed bags of face masks, hand sanitizer and information on workers’ rights.

Representatives from the SER National Farmworker Jobs Program provided socks and information. The Imperial Valley Food Bank was on hand to also provide information about their programs and services. MANA distributed bandanas and socks as well.

Free COVID testing was being performed by Nova Diagnostics Lab.

Under the lights of the main staging area in front of the EDD’s One Stop in the 300 block of Heber Avenue was perhaps the highlight of the event — a surprise tribute (at least to her) to California Rural Legal Assistance icon Lupe Quintero.

Quintero, who was worked with the CRLA for 51 years providing aid for farmworkers in dealing with everything from housing discrimination to wage theft and sexual assault and harassment on the job, was honored with the announcement that the CRLA office on Broadway in El Centro would be known as the “Lupe Quintero Justice Center.”

“It’s a real surprise. It’s a great honor, and I thank you and I thank the farmworkers,” Quintero said. “They are the ones that really deserve to be honored.

“But I am still in shock you guys … but thank you. Thank you to all of you. CRLA has participated in the farmworker breakfast for the 42 years, and we’re very proud of doing that, and we will continue to do that,” she said. “Thank you so very much.”

CRLA officials who made the announcement said the plan was to honor Quintero on her 50th year with the organization, but due to the pandemic, 51 would have to suffice. Quintero was told the lettering over the CRLA’s Broadway office would start going up later that day.

Megan Jones contributed information to this report.