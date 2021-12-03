CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration advises the public to anticipate potential delays crossing into Mexicali due to higher-than-normal construction traffic activity at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry on Dec. 14 from 9 p.m. until 11 a.m. on Dec. 15. The increased construction traffic is required to accommodate concrete deliveries for the port’s modernization and expansion project.

In order to minimize traffic impact on city streets, the GSA worked closely with the city of Calexico to develop a route for the concrete trucks that will lead them through less-congested sideroads on their approach to the port. Construction flaggers will be present during this period to help direct traffic and facilitate the movement of concrete trucks across the temporary southbound roadway to Mexicali and within the port. Flaggers will be stationed on West Second Street, as well as near the entrance and exit of the temporary roadway to Mexicali at the port.

The traveling public should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds for construction flaggers. For more information about the Calexico West LPOE reconfiguration and expansion project, visit the Calexico West project page.