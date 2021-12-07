Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Nov. 30-Dec. 7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7.

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

8:26 a.m.: A resident of Sea Fair Avenue in Salton City reported the theft of a Playstation 5 gaming console from their front porch.

2:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Aten Road and Silsbee Road in Seeley for reports of a vehicle in a canal and a female subject inside complaining of neck and head pain.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

11:17 a.m.: A red and gray Polaris ATV was reported stolen at the Glamis sand dunes.

11:47 a.m.: A male subject called 911 from Ocotillo to report that an elderly male driving a black Mercedes with a crucifix hanging on the rearview mirror had tried to run him over on purpose.

2:45 p.m.: A motorist traveling south on Highway 111 at Aten Road reported that another driver in a white box truck tried to run them off the road.

6:50 p.m.: A subject at Highway 111 and Sixth Street in Niland called 911 to report that a black male adult had tried to assault him and he’d maced the attacker.

11:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to a fire at an orchard near the intersection of the Coachella Canal and Flowing Wells Road.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

11:33 a.m.: A female subject called 911 from a Calexico area cemetery to report being threatened by another female who was accusing her of stealing flowers from a grave.

3:12 p.m.: Deputies responded to a trailer fire in Desert Shores. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

3:23 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an ATV accident in the Gecko Loop area of the Glamis sand dunes.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

3:22 a.m.: Deputies received reports of automatic gunfire in the area of Mission Bay Avenue and Biddeford Road in Salton City.

8:24 a.m.: A California Highway Patrol officer reported a haystack on fire near the intersection of Interstate 8 and Vanderlinden Road outside of Holtville.

9:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Winterhaven area after a group of more than 600 migrants crossed the border and were walking along Interstate 8 toward Yuma.

MONDAY, DEC. 6

1:42 p.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies to report that a Hispanic male was beating a rug with nunchucks in front of his residence on Lee Road near Imperial. The man had already put the nunchucks away by the time deputies arrived at the location.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

12:05 a.m.: A female subject called deputies from her residence on Sea Garden Avenue in Salton City to report that two subjects were inside her vehicle, possibly trying to steal it.

HOLTVILLE

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

6:34 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported spotting a gray Kia hit a parked vehicle five times on West Eighth Street before fleeing the scene.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

11:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to an alley on Maple Avenue for reports of a male subject carrying a wrench trying to jump into backyards.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

9:06 a.m.: A resident of Cedar Avenue called deputies to report not having water at her residence despite paying her water bill.

MONDAY, DEC. 6

9:45 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a Hispanic male subject walking near the intersection of Holt Avenue and Fifth Street carrying a machete. Several subjects at Holt Park were contacted but deputies were unable to locate anyone carrying a machete.