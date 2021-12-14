CALEXICO — After two years, Art Walk on the Border is back this Friday, Dec. 17, with live music, special performances, food vendors with vegan options, craft vendors and art.

Hosted by MiCalexico and Gran Plaza Outlets, the event that features more than 50 artists and vendors will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Gran Plaza Outlets on West Second Street.

“We’re pleased to be hosting another Artwalk — an event we believe helps bring the community together to celebrate art and each other,” according to organizers.

“Our performance vary from a female duo performing classical music, fire dancers, a professional salsa dancer, rock, hand drum, rap, Sony Latin Music signed Calexican and much more,” MiCalexico founder Angel Esparza writes. “We’re very excited to finally see y’all after two years, to come together to celebrate art, music and life.”

Among the talent on tap is “Choco” Garduño, Txler, Jarmtz, Classical Femmes, Sabz!, Faxxual, The Mirage, Jus10, Infinite Flows, Sweet Orange, Natalia Lozano, Victor Bosc, La Maliya, Habit, The Valentine’s, and Melissa Leon.

Art Walk on the Border at Gran Plaza Outlets has drawn huge crowds in the past. | MICALEXICO PHOTO

Art Walk on the Border at Gran Plaza Outlets has drawn huge crowds in the past. | MICALEXICO PHOTO

Art Walk on the Border at Gran Plaza Outlets has drawn huge crowds in the past. | MICALEXICO PHOTO