GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings Blow Out ’Jackets

BLYTHE — The Holtville High School girls basketball team improved its record to 7-1 on the season with a 68-31 blowout win over Palo Verde Valley High here on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Vikings took a commanding 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the nonleague victory.

Junior Julia Moreno led Holtville with 20 points, followed by fellow junior Kamryn Walker with 16 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and nine steals. Senior Orian Anderson had 12 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals while junior Skylar Hanson finished with eight points.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Vikings traveled to San Luis, Ariz., and crushed the Sidewinders 60-10 in a nonleague contest. Holtville built a 41-2 halftime lead en route to the easy victory.

Moreno again paced the Vikings with 22 points, hitting six three-point shots against the Sidewinders. Walker had 16 points and six assists while Anderson finished with nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Sophomore Jasmine Garewal and senior Mariel Estrada also pulled down nine rebounds each for the Vikings.

Up next for Holtville is a trip to the Bonita Vista Gold Crown Holiday Tip-Off Tournament in San Diego where the Vikings will open with Morse High of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, at Morse. The Vikings will play four games in four days in the Duchess Division of the tournament.