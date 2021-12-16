Gina Dockstader to Run for IID Div. 3

Gina Dockstader of Brawley is running for the Division 3 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors in the June 7, 2022 election, according to her campaign committee.

Gina Dockstader

Dockstader is a fourth-generation Imperial Valley native. Her ties to Niland, Calipatria, and Brawley, which are the major areas of Division 3, started long before her birth, according to a press release from the Committee to Elect Gina Dockstader–IID Division 3 Director.

Her great-grandfather, William E. Young, served as the IID Division 3 director from 1933 to 1940.

She is a distinguished graduate of Calipatria High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations with minors in business and in Spanish from Northern Arizona University.

She returned to the Imperial Valley to marry Dustin “Dusty” Dockstader.

Both the Dockstader and the Young families are agribusiness owners in the Calipatria, Niland and Brawley areas. She is the owner of D&G Farms. She is a businessperson with a strong accounting and financial background.

In addition to her own company, she is responsible for the accounting and financial operations for four other separate businesses, which include Doc’s Organics LLC, P&T Enterprises LLC, D&G Trucking LLC, and Rick Young Ranches.

Of these four she is co-owner of D&G Trucking with her husband and a co-owner of P&T Enterprises LLC in Calipatria and Doc’s Organics LLC in Brawley.

Dockstader’s community involvement includes being an active member of the women’s auxiliary of Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O) Calipatria Chapter GV, and the first treasurer of the newly re-instated Imperial County chapter of California Women in Agriculture. She is on the Calipatria High School Career Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Board.

She is also the proud parent of an active young man who will graduate from Calipatria High School in June 2022.

While her roots are in the agricultural field, she is a businessperson and a wife and a mother. She understands the trials and tribulations of all families in Imperial Valley, especially with the increased cost of living and the lack of viable jobs for our children, according to a press release.

Dockstader, with the support of her family, is seeking the IID Division 3 seat to benefit all the families of Imperial Valley.

She has four major priorities:

1. Maintaining reasonable and low energy rates while ensuring upgrades to the existing energy infrastructure to preclude the outages throughout the energy division service territory. This will not be an easy task, but her financial strengths and experience will benefit the board, staff, and the communities and users;

2. Ensuring the water rights and volume of water are secure for the benefit of all our community. Residents of IID’s water service area need this security, not just the agricultural community. Without that security of an adequate water supply, the need for industrial growth, especially the rare mineral development to include lithium will not happen. These are jobs for the next generation;

3. Holding the state of California accountable for their responsibilities to the Salton Sea and securing additional support from the federal government for its 50 percent land ownership at the Salton Sea. Her family and all the families who live nearest to the Salton Sea understand the health impacts as the Salton Sea recedes;

4. Developing and implementing a secession plan for the many key positions at IID for those long time employees who will take their well-deserved retirement in the next several years. This will involve a coordinated effort with the board and staff to provide the necessary training and mentoring to benefit the whole community.