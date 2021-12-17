en English
The family of Mary Sperber poses with the commemorative tile mosaic that was installed atop the entrance door to the library on the Holtville High campus on Thursday, Dec. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Holtville High Dedicates Library to Mary Sperber

HOLTVILLE — A formal dedication ceremony for the Mary Sperber Memorial Library occurred on the campus of Holtville High School on Thursday morning, Dec. 16.

The family of the longtime librarian Mary Sperber, along with colleagues and students whose lives she touched were in attendance. 

Associated Student Body President Arianna Venegas, a senior, gave a speech commemorating the life and work of Sperber. The HHS Band of Pride played the school’s fight song while the cheer squad performed its routine.

Sperber was the adviser of the Pep Club.

A tile mosaic that will act as the new sign for the “Mary Sperber Memorial Library” was unveiled at the end of the ceremony. The mosaic was created by the Holtville High Art Club, with support provided by the Rainforest Art Project.

The tile mosaic library sign was installed above the entrance door immediately at the conclusion of the ceremony. 

Holtville High School senior Arianna Venegas, Associated Student Body president, reads a speech commemorating the life of librarian Mary Sperber during a dedication ceremony in which the library was named in Sperber’s honor. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
The Mary Sperber Memorial Library mosaic installed above the entrance to the Holtville High School library on Thursday, Dec. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
