Imperial County Area Agency on Aging and Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego began a holiday turkey distribution early last week to the hundreds of senior citizens that participate in the AAA Senior Nutrition Program. In total, 450 turkeys will be distributed until Christmas Eve to congregate sites in Calexico, El Centro, Westmorland, Heber, Salton City, Holtville, and Brawley.

“Last holiday season the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging saw firsthand how the global pandemic effected our senior community,” acting Public Administrator/AAA Director Sarah Enz stated in a press release. “Seniors were pushed into isolation, unable to see family members and loved ones, and we wanted to bring the holiday spirit back by providing a turkey for each family. We hope these turkeys are enjoyed by the seniors in our community and those most dear to their hearts.”

“The Board of Supervisors is thankful to our Area Agency on Aging and Catholic Charities for providing turkeys to our local seniors,” Chairman of the county Board of Supervisors Mike Kelley stated. “I encourage all those in our community to lend a helping hand to the senior citizens in their life to bring them joy and love during this Christmas and winter holiday.”

The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of services for seniors, age 60 or older, throughout the Imperial County. These services include home delivered meals, respite care, legal advice, and much more.

For additional information regarding the SNP and any of the services provided by the AAA or additional information on what is being done to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, please call 442-265-7033 or toll-free at 1-800-510-2020. Additional information is available by visiting website www.aaa24.org.