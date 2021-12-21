Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Dec. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Dec. 14 through Dec. 20.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

12:52 p.m.: California State Parks personnel contacted deputies after finding a 5-inch rocket warhead and a grenade on state parks lands.

2:51 p.m.: A resident of Wienert Road near El Centro called deputies to report finding a 20-year-old Hispanic male subject naked in their treehouse.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

12:13 a.m.: Deputies from Riverside County advised Imperial County deputies that they were pursuing a carjacking/robbery suspect in a silver Dodge Caravan south on Highway 86 at speeds over 100 mph entering Imperial County.

7:43 a.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident on Dione Drive in Salton City involving five people in one vehicle.

9:41 a.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees requested a welfare check on a male subject driving a Ford F150 who jumped out of his vehicle near the train and started making sand angels.

10:37 a.m.: A resident of the 21000 block of South Marina Drive in Salton City reported finding bones suspected of being human bones on their property. They added that it was the third time they found bones in the area.

8:41 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Rodeo Road in Salton City.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

6:02 a.m.: A Heber resident called deputies to report that his girlfriend hit him in the nose with an unknown object. The man said that he was unable to see what the object was because he was bleeding from his face.

1:31 p.m.: Deputies responded to a Calipatria-area business after a worker’s leg was run over by a forklift.

4:20 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Seeley area for reports of a female subject under the influence and trying to fight everybody.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

3:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident in Salton City. The reporting party advised deputies that the male subject had possibly stabbed himself before fleeing the scene on foot.

9:01 a.m.: A Niland area resident reported that a subject came into her residence, set her curtains on fire and stole items from the home.

1:24 p.m.: A subject called 911 to report that he was about to place the manager of a Salton City store under citizen’s arrest for refusing to let him make a purchase without wearing a mask.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

6:52 a.m.: A resident of Sand Jewel Place in Salton City reported that a Hispanic male subject was trying to break her window to get into her residence. The subject then ran across the street and began yelling and walking back and forth.

11:40 a.m.: Deputies responded to a rollover accident at Keyhole Road and Gecko Road in Glamis.

4:15 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a black male adult transient sleeping in a parking spot at the Family Dollar Store in Salton City.

5 p.m.: Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a black sedan that rolled into a field.

8:42 p.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Salton Sea Beach called deputies to report the theft of her tan colored pug dog.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

12:56 a.m.: Deputies were called to assist United States Border Patrol agents after a vehicle blew through the checkpoint at Highway 86 without stopping. Agents told deputies that they believe the driver may be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

7:56 a.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic collision between a white Chevy Silverado and a gray Dodge Durango at the corner of Eighth Street and Holt Road. Nobody was hurt in the collision.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

9:58 a.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle outside of Holtville after a vehicle reportedly flew off Interstate 8 and landed in the area of the Holtville Hot Springs.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

8:55 a.m.: Deputies responded to a minor traffic accident in the parking lot of Ace Hardware on Fifth Street.