CALEXICO — A campus-wide holiday toy drive sponsored by San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Associated Students will bring smiles to more needy children than anyone thought possible.

Thanks to the generosity of SDSU-Imperial Valley students, staff and faculty, the “Aztecs Bring Smiles” toy drive received a total of 501 toys by the time it ended earlier this month.

The toy drive started to assist CASA of Imperial County’s effort to get toys for children in foster care, Associated Students president Carlos Fitch said in a press release. The campaign received so many toys that some will go to other charities in Imperial Valley and Mexicali.

Professor Alissa Ramos (left), whose Psychology 316 class won the student competition for bringing in the most items for the drive, with A.S. President Carlos Fitch. | PHOTO COURTESY OF SDSU-IV

This is the second year Associated Students has worked with CASA, according to CASA Executive Director Alex Cardenas.

“We’re very grateful for the relationship we have with SDSU-Imperial Valley and their passion for foster kids,” he stated in the release. “What they do helps kids in difficult situations and helps mitigate the trauma of foster care.”

When the “Aztec Smiles” toy drive launched in November, Associated Students announced a competition between students and faculty/staff to generate enthusiasm for the effort and increase donations. The challenge worked.

By the end of the drive, 173 people had contributed, bringing the total toys collected to 501. Professor Alissa Ramos’ Psychology 316 class won the student organization/classes competition. And the winner of the staff and faculty department competition was the business and financial services department.