Imperial County OKs Gateway Service Area Rate Hike

CALEXICO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a water and sewer service rate increase for the Gateway County Service Area, a 1,775-acre area near the Calexico East Port of Entry. The increases will take effect in January.

The county board also sits as the Gateway County Service Area board.

“(Imperial County) really wanted to balance these rates against what our local cities have. I think in the end, we have done a very good job there, they’re basically middle of the road,” said John Gay, Imperial County Public Works Director, via Zoom during the Tuesday, Dec. 28 county board meeting.

In 2022, water service will increase to $5.70 per kilogallon, from $3.61 per kilogallon, with an additional monthly meter service charge, which varies based on meter size. A location with a three-quarters of an inch meter will be charged $15.63 per month, a 1-inch meter will be charged $26.05 per month, 1.5 inches will be charged $52.10 per month, a 2-inch meter will be charged $83.36 per month, and finally, a 4-inch meter charged will be $328.23 per month.

The 2022 rate will have a new monthly service charge of $56.72 for wastewater service, with additional commodity rates for businesses for wastewater services, with restaurants paying $5.07 per kilogallon of wastewater, offices paying $1.65 per kilogallon of wastewater, hotels paying $2.25 per kilogallon of wastewater, service stations paying $2.30 per kilogallon of wastewater, retail locations paying $1.90 per kilogallon of wastewater, and warehouses paying $0.80 per kilogallon of wastewater.