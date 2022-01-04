FBI Releases Photo of Sun Community Robber

HOLTVILLE — The FBI’s San Diego field office in Imperial County released a photo of the man who robbed the Sun Community Federal Credit Union’s Holtville branch before noon on Monday, Jan. 3.

The photo was released on Monday night with a call for the public’s help in identifying the masked robber, from the FBI’s Imperial County office and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11 a.m. Jan. 3, the man entered the Sun Community at 100 E. 5th St. and made a verbal demand to a teller for money, according to the FBI. The robber then took a sum of cash and fled the bank on foot, the FBI release states.

The robber is described as a Black male, 35 to 40 years old, of thin build, and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a shaved head, wore a black hoodie, black pants and black boots, white-framed sunglasses with blue lenses, and a camouflage neck gaiter over his face.

The robbery was announced by Sun Community Federal Credit Union via its Facebook page not long after the crime was committed.

“Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during this incident. The police and FBI have been notified and the proper steps are being taken,” the post stated.

On the initial post, it was stated that the Holtville branch would likely remain closed for several days. How could not immediately be confirmed.

Hours of operation of all of the credit union’s other branches were unaffected.