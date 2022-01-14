Missing Holtville Woman Located in Santa Barbara

HOLTVILLE — A 29-year-old Holtville woman who was reported missing in October was reportedly located in Santa Barbara on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Kebrina Lynn Alvarez was located by the Santa Barbara Police Department and subsequently released, county Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Murad Masad stated in an email on Friday morning, Jan. 14.

No further details were provided to local authorities from the Santa Barbara Police Department, Masad said.

“We did locate Ms. Alvarez in the city of Santa Barbara yesterday (Jan. 13) around 10:30AM, and she was removed as a missing person per her request. She was found in good health and not needing any medical assistance. She was not being held against her will and appears this is not a disappearance but a personal choice Ms. Alvarez made to visit Santa Barbara,” Santa Barbara police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale stated to Calexico Chronicle and Holtville Tribune.

Alvarez was last seen by her family on Oct. 7 at the family’s rural home in Holtville and was subsequently reported missing on Oct. 18, the county Sheriff’s Office previously stated.

In the days after her disappearance, Alvarez was observed in the Westmorland area, prompting search efforts to be focused largely within the vicinity, Masad previously said.

No further information was immediately available.

(This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 with a statement from the Santa Barbara Police Department.)