Youths Fare Well at Science Fair

EL CENTRO — New ideas, old concepts, and good old-fashioned science went down at the annual Imperial County Science Fair this week as students from four different Imperial Valley schools competed for top honors in their categories.

Four schools competed in 11 categories at this year’s Valley-wide fair on Thursday, Jan. 13. Participating were the Heber Elementary School District, Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy in Calexico, St. Mary’s School in El Centro, and Central Union High School, also of El Centro. Forty-seven projects were in the fair with 67 students participating in senior and junior divisions.

John Lazarcik (left), STEM coordinator with the Imperial County Office of Education, assists Alvaro Pereira and Manuel Quintero of Calexico’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy as they set up their projects on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for judging the next morning in the ICOE Science Fair. | MEGAN JONES

Students had five months to prepare for their projects for the fair, said John Lazarcik, ICOE’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) coordinator. He added the projects were meant to teach students the four Cs of education — collaboration, creativity, communication, and critical thinking — as well as give them a chance to apply their work in the real world in the future.

“This is the culmination of five months and the kids have worked hard, the teachers have worked hard, and we are so excited to showcase this,” said Lazarcik, “We don’t get to see them during all the hard work, we just get to see the results and it’s just phenomenal.”

The projects ranged from light experiments, a spin on the classic potato and lemon clock, environmental solutions, and even on how to make that perfect shot in basketball. Some were inspired by the times, with projects on face mask materials and the aftereffects of COVID-19.

Central Union High senior Aimee Barrett’s project was inspired by the October 2021 oil spill that happened at Huntington Beach and how it affected the wildlife and the environment in the area. She used fungus and agar solutions to find out how to control these types of spills.

“I really try to be environmentally aware,” said Aimee, who won the senior division in Environmental Sciences and Management. “It’s a really complicated concept. It was out of my comfort zone compared to my last year’s project, but I just wanted to grow as a student and discover something that could possibly help us in the future.”

Aimee is a repeat victor, having won last year with her tap-dancing science project that ended up competing in the San Diego County competition.

Central Union High senior Aimee Barrett was co-winner of the overall title in the senior division and winner in the senior Environmental Sciences and Management category at the Imperial County Office of Education Science Fair on Thursday, Jan. 13. She is shown Wednesday, Jan. 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Luis Carlos Bojorquez and Rodrigo Valenzuela from St. Mary’s School were third-place winners in their category of Engineering: Energy and Transport. Their project was on sound travel, trying to find the material that allows sound to travel better and at the highest sound frequency.

“It’s our first time, so we didn’t know what will happen,” Rodrigo said on Wednesday, Jan. 12, as they set up their project for the Thursday morning judging.

Both boys were all smiles in the camera on Thursday as their names were announced as winners.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy students Rafael Muzquiz and Sebastian Palomino were second-place winners in their category of Environmental Science for their “ecobrick” project at the Imperial County Office of Education Science Fair on Thursday, Jan. 13. They are shown Wednesday, Jan. 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy students Rafael Muzquiz and Sebastian Palomino were second-place winners in their category of Environmental Science for their “ecobrick” project. They were inspired by their school’s own efforts to clean up and reuse trash to help build homes using the very ecobrick they had created, which was a plastic bottle filled with shredded paper.

“We decided to bring that memory from our own school here,” Rafael said. “There’s actually a lot of companies that use this brick method to build homes.”

Another Central student, senior Ashley Hernandez, says she is not done with her project. Her project was inspired by friends and family who consume a lot of energy drinks, and involved small organisms called Daphnia magna, as she measured their heartbeats when exposed to energy drinks in an effort to understand what these beverages do to the heart. As with most experiments, Ashley feels there is room for improvement and has plans to expand with more drinks and redo parts that need to be changed.

“I wanted to get the message out that you should not rely on these drinks for energy,” Ashley said.

MEGAN JONES VIDEO

Thursday’s award ceremony was online via Zoom due to COVID conditions, but nonetheless there was excitement behind the screens. Children were all smiles once their names were called for the awards and parents hugged them close with congratulations on their lips and cheers in the chat box. One boy even fell out of his seat once his name was announced for first place in his category.

Overall winners saw ties this year in both the junior and senior divisions. Junior overall winners were Our Lady of Guadalupe students Bernardo Marce and Carlo Gutierrez. Senior overall winners were Central students Aimee Barrett and Natalie Botello.

County Superintendent Todd Finnell said he hopes that the students will keep the spirit of science and wonder in their lives and keep being curious about the world.

“My hope for all of us, especially for all you students, is that you continue to learn and explore science and your passions and interests,” Finnell said during Thursday night’s award ceremony, “and that you continue to keep that spirit of wonder alive.”

All students who participated in this year’s ICOE Science Fair are being encouraged to compete in the 67th annual Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair from March 15 to March 18.

WINNERS IN ALL CATEGORIES