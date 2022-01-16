Algodones Dunes Clean Up Returns

GORDON’S WELL — Hundreds of people from throughout the region gathered at four locations in the Algodones Dunes — Glamis Beach Store and Gecko Road to the north and Gordon’s Well and the Buttercup Dunes to the south — to participate in the 24th annual Imperial Sand Dunes Recreational Area (ISDRA) Clean Up.

The event, coordinated in the different locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, was narrowly saved from cancelation by two of the event sponsors.

Chris Visconti, emcee of the 24th annual Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area Clean up on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“(The ISDRA Clean Up) was usually put on by United Desert Gateway, the Chamber Commerce Brawley, Chamber of Commerce El Centro, and the (Bureau of Land Management). This year due to COVID, they couldn’t step up. So, the San Diego Off Road Coalition has always been a sponsor, but they’ve never ran the event, and they actually stepped up to organize it,” said Chris Visconti, the clean-up’s master of ceremonies and one of the organizers.

Visconti has been acting as emcee for the ISDRA Clean Up for the last 17 years, and he said when the event was in danger of being cancelled for the second year in a row, the San Diego Off-Road Coalition took it on only two months ago.

“We were relieved when they didn’t cancel again this year. We were bummed last year when they did, and as crazy as everything is, I was sure there was no way it was happening,” said Martin Brooker, a Somerton, Arizona resident and off-roader, during the clean-up at Gordon’s Well. “It’s a little smaller than it was pre-COVID, but at least we didn’t lose it entirely,”

Participants in the 24th annual Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area Clean Up came in all ages on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

San Diego Off-Road Coalition was able to work with BLM to be able to host the event, but they were not left with enough time to fundraise or organize for the extras for the day, like food or raffle prizes for those who participated. That is when Visconti’s employer, South Coast RV Service Center owner Mike Wenbourne, decided to intervene.

“My company, who I actually work for, South Coast RV out of Chula Vista, San Diego, they stepped up. They bought all the hot dogs and buns and chips and everything for that,” Visconti said. “And they bought all the toys for the kids raffle so we can make sure that this happened this year.”

During the clean-up, participants took their off-road vehicles and scoured the dunes looking for trash. For every bag of trash turned in at the drop off area, participants earned a ticket for a raffle that was held at 1 p.m., though every participant was given free food as a part of the event.

Volunteers help Bureau of Land Management staff dispose of trash removed from the Imperial Sands Dunes Recreation Area during the 24th annual clean up near Gordon’s Well on Saturday, Jan 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Wenbourne said he was happy to help clean the desert, since many of the RVs he sells are used out there but admitted that the clean-up was his first time out to the Algodones Dunes. For Wenbourne, it was Visconti’s passion for the dunes that drove him to support the clean-up.

“We have an employee that’s very involved with this and has been for 17 years. It appeared that things were not materializing, so we just thought we’d pitch in,” he said humbly.

The success of the day could not only be seen in the flatbed trailer filled with trash bags, or in the smiling faces of the participants, but in the lessons that were taught that day. For one El Centro family, the lesson of caring for the desert was imprinted upon them despite not participating directly in the event.

“We came out to give our kids something to do today, we had no idea that they were having a clean-up day … Our kids were so excited when the other kids told them what they were doing, they started to help clean, too,” said Maranda Lopez, mother of the El Centro family.

Not wasting the opportunity to teach on desert safety and management, U.S. Bureau of Land Management assigned staff to assist in the clean-up, who between organizing the disposal of the trash educated participants and spread awareness of local endangered species that are protected out in the dunes.

A crowd gathers, waiting for a raffle to begin for participants of the Imperial Sands Dunes Recreation Area during the 24th annual clean up on Jan. 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We’re helping with the MLK cleanup, but we ourselves were part of the restoration crew, so we help with the closures that take care of the PMV, the Peirson’s Milk-vetch, which is endangered species categorized by the federal government,” BLM Restoration crew member Andy Garcia said after the clean-up. “Today was really good. We had a lot of outreach that we did (that) we haven’t really had an opportunity to do.”

Of all the lessons taught during the clean-up, one rang clear above all the others and was given voice by the Maranda Lopez’s 6-year-old daughter, Lizzy, as her mother was interviewed during the clean-up.

“This is our desert, if we don’t clean it, who will?” said Lizzy simply, understanding the most important lesson taught that day.