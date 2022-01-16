A De Lorean, made famous as the time machine in the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy, was one of a number of cars at a car show featuring the Sunrunners Car Club at the Tucker Center swap meet on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Jenna and Briana Keck of Farmhouse Finds and More brought their jewelry creations to the Tucker Center swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Kodak poses for a portrait while “shopping” with his owner at The Wagging Dog booth at the Tucker Center swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Karen Sanchez of Early Girl Creations speaks to some shoppers about her soaps, rubs and lip balms during the Tucker Center swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Rosa Isela Garcia of The Wagging Dog sells dog treats a couple of patrons and Kodak with The Wagging Effect at the Tucker Center swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Sunrunners Car Club vehicles were part of a small car show at the Tucker Center swap meet on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Melissa Rodriguez of Truly Homemade talks about her macrame items, such as keychains and bracelets, while at the Tucker Center swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Several events in the Imperial Valley were canceled this weekend due to high COVID numbers, but that didn’t keep the Tucker Center from holding its swap meet and car show on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Although attendance seemed sparse for the most part, those who did attend got their first pick on the various handmade crafts and eats and were treated to a cool car show, where the Sunrunners had a number of classic vehicles on hand.

Cute little Kodak could be seen “shopping” at The Wagging Effect, and there were macrame goods and handmade soaps, not to mention Front Row Collection’s haul of punk and metal T-shirts.

For the cars enthusiasts, where that De Lorean was going, it didn’t need roads, and it seemed there was a classic Chevy from several eras, models, and more.