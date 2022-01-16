CALEXICO — Following months of intentionally set fires throughout the city, one has now proved fatal, and it’s not yet clear whether the man who died was the arsonist himself or if he was caught up in a blaze set by someone else, a Calexico fire captain said.

Fire crews were called out to 1037 Rockwood Ave., a location that had burned at least twice before, at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

“The male had no way to get out from the building that was on fire,” Calexico fire Capt. Eduardo Rivera said. “The burn injuries he sustained like that could be caused by one of two reasons — during the setting of the fire or during an attempt to escape from the fire, which he could not.”

Rivera went on to say the injuries sustained by the man and other evidence at the scene of the fire at the abandoned house have led investigators to lean toward the idea that this was the arsonist, but Rivera declined to go into detail on some aspects of the investigation while it is ongoing.

The unidentified male, believed to be a transient between the ages of 55 and 65, was revived at the scene of the fire and transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he apparently died from heat injuries and smoke inhalation, Rivera said during an interview on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The rear area of a vacant house in the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue is engulfed in flame on Saturday night, Jan. 15. The house was set on fire intentionally, and fire officials believe the man who set the fire died from injuries sustained there. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The fire was lit near the rear of the building and the man was found just beyond the front door after firefighters entered to continue to get the blaze under control. Rivera said when a firefighter saw feet, he yelled out to crew members. A firefighter and a captain pulled the man out.

The man had burn injuries to his upper torso and had no pulse. After performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, shallow breathing was restored, but the kind of breathing indicative of smoke inhalation, Rivera said, adding that doctors at ECRMC told him later that night the man had heat injuries and smoke injuries to his esophagus.

No further information was immediately available about the man. Rivera mentioned he had a bag of personal effects taken to the hospital with him, but he didn’t say anything more.

Rivera mentioned no evidence of accelerants were present or any that firefighters could find. In general, many of the arson fires dating back to summer 2021 were set without accelerants, most using refuse piled up and started with a lighter.

A Calexico firefighter puts out hotspots on a house fire at 1037 Rockwood Ave. on Saturday night, Jan. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In recent months, the fires the department classifies as those meant to do harm have slowed significantly, Rivera said.

“We would get them probably once every couple of weeks,” the captain said. “We had some smaller fires in locations than we had been to previously. But they were they were handled very easily. They weren’t very large. There would be like fence fires are rubbish fires just in general area of where we had high activity before. But again, much more sporadic … there were longer intervals in between one fire from the next.”

Saturday’s fire, which was just a few hundred feet south of Highway 98/Birch Avenue, could be seen all the way from the temporary fire station on Fourth Street, Rivera said.

A full crew of nine firefighters and two engines arrived at the Rockwood house to find the back of the house on fire. Rivera said because of structures to the north, fire crews went into a defensive stance to protect, but also moved in to put it out.

After the man was found inside and three crew members accompanied him to the hospital, an Imperial County Fire Department engine and three personnel were called in for back up, Rivera said.