BOYS BASKETBALL: Wildcats Edge Vikings

By Murray Anderson

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School boys basketball team dropped a hard-fought Imperial Valley League contest to Brawley Union High, 43-39, here on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Vikings (2-8 overall, 0-2 in IVL) were within two points of the Wildcats (5-12 overall, 1-1 in IVL) at halftime, 22-20, and also within two at the end of the third quarter, 36-34.

“We had our chances but we turned the ball over way too much,” said Tony Ramos, Holtville High’s 11th-year head coach. “You can’t turn the ball over 31 times and expect to win.”

Junior Angel Perez led the scoring for the Vikings with 16 points, followed by senior Roger Rolfe with seven points, sophomore John Chambers with six and senior Dorian Maize with six.

In their IVL opener on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Holtville lost to Central Union High 67-42 in Holtville. The Vikings fell behind 20-14 after the first quarter and couldn’t close the gap, trailing 33-21 at halftime.

Rolfe was the leading scorer with 15 points, followed by Perez with 13, Maize with six and sophomore Bryce Buscaglia with six.

“We knew coming in that we were going to struggle with the bigger teams,” Ramos said. “Central moved the ball well and controlled the pace of the game.”

The Vikings host Imperial at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a nonleague contest and will return to IVL play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, when they travel to El Centro to take on Southwest High.