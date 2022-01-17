GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vikings Thrash Wildcats

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School girls basketball team opened Imperial Valley League action on Thursday, Jan. 13, with a 57-19 blowout of Brawley Union High here.

The Vikings (9-5 overall, 1-0 in IVL) returned to the court for the first time since Dec. 30 and didn’t show much rust, jumping out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and taking a 31-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Brawley (11-5 overall, 0-2 in IVL) opened league action in Calexico on Monday, Jan. 10, falling to the Bulldogs, 56-36.

Holtville junior Kamryn Walker paced the Vikings with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Senior Orian Anderson finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Sophomore Jasmine Garewal had eight points for the Vikings to go with nine rebounds. Junior Skylar Hanson had a game-high 11 rebounds for Holtville while sophomore Vanessa Gonzalez had a game-high seven blocks.

The Vikings traveled to El Cajon Valley High School on Saturday, Jan. 15, to take part in the MLK Showcase and face St. Joseph Academy of San Marcos. The showcase featured a full day of games beginning at 9 a.m.

Holtville fell to the Crusaders, 60-48, after getting off to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter. St. Joseph had a 27-22 lead at halftime, but the Vikings battled back to take a 32-30 lead midway through the third quarter.

St. Joseph put the game away with a 19-point fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Walker led the Vikings with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Anderson finished with 13 points and 10 steals while junior Julia Moreno had four points, five rebounds and six steals.

Holtville entered the week ranked fifth in CIF-San Diego Section Division II.

The Vikings will continue IVL action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, when they visit Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico.