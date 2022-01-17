MLK Day Clean Up Helps Beautify Calexico

Volunteers gather trash. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO

CALEXICO — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said of volunteerism: “Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

With that spirit, around two dozen volunteers arrived at John F. Kennedy Park in Calexico on Saturday morning, Jan. 15 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Clean-up.

Organized by Kennedy Gardens Neighborhood Watch’s Javier Gonzalez, the Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 director, the volunteers made up mostly of youths focused on areas such as along Kloke Road and Highway 98/Birch Avenue.

In attendance were Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia and Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco, who is also IID Water Department manager, among other politicians and those seeking office.

Young volunteers give back to their community by collecting trash during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Clean-up in Calexico on Saturday morning, Jan. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Garcia led an invocation and spoke at the outset of the event.

“I know that we’re going through a pandemic, I know that we’re going through difficult times, but nonetheless, this is the best time also to show our humanity, and what better (way) than cleaning our city,” Garcia said.

“Thank you, Javier (Gonzalez). I know you have been doing this for many years. You care for your city, for your neighborhood, and for your people in the community. Thank you for that,” he added. “With that also, on behalf of the city of Calexico, I want to thank you, I want to thank you for doing this.”

After Gonzalez gave some instruction, the volunteers were unloosed to pick up refuse and bag it.

N-95 masks were provided, hand sanitizer, and other COVID-19 supplies, and after the clean-up, participants were treated free drinks and free hotdogs.

A number of community organizations, businesses and agencies contributed to the clean-up, including the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, Irby Construction, Calexico Parents Athletic League, Aurora High School, Vo Neighborhood Medical Center, AmeriCorps Borderlands Imperial Valley, city of Calexico, and Calexico Needs Change.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Clean-up organizer Javier Gonzalez (from right), Ricardo Marin, a city employee and close friend of Gonzalez’s, and Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia Jr. pose in front of a banner for the event, which started and finished at John F. Kennedy Park in Calexico on Saturday morning, Jan. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Trash bags filled with refuse collected from a vacant lot are gathered during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Clean-up in Calexico on Saturday morning, Jan. 15. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO