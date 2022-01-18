Alpine Man Dies After Being Thrown from Motorbike

GLAMIS — A 19-year-old Alpine man died when he was thrown from his motorcycle just south of Osborne Overlook in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Identification of the man was pending notification of kin by the Imperial County Coroner’s Office, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

The man was apparently alone on his 2021 Yamaha YZ 450F when he lost control and was ejected just after 4 p.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

First responders at the scene attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

The Highway Patrol stated he was wearing a helmet, no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and impairment from drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash at this point. This crash remains under investigation.